Nushrat Bharucha REACTS To Green Slit Gown Controversy, Says 'I Felt Confident'

Chhalaang actor Nushrat Bharucha is widely admired for her out of the box styling game. The actor recently wowed fans in a thigh-high slit gown at a recent awards show. Nushrat Bharucha wore a risqué ensemble while gracing the red carpet at the 65th Filmfare Awards. While many were impressed with her experimental look, some also trolled Bharucha's outfit on social media, terming to be a little revealing than usual. However, Nushrat Bharucha's befitting reply to the same is something you won't want to miss.

Nushrat Bharucha opens up about the trolls on her green slit dress

Only recently, while interacting with news daily, Nushrat Bharucha was quizzed about her take on people reacting to her high slit green outfit. Nushrat expressed that she has the right to wear whatever she wants. Fashion is an extension of how many want to express their creativity, she added. The Dream Girl star also said that the eye-catching outfit made her feel confident and beautiful. Nushrat highlighted that the green gown helped her flaunt her tattoo as well. Bharucha concluded saying that the dress felt comfortable and that's the reason she could carry it off easily.

On the professional front, Nushrat Bharucha's next- Chhalaang is reportedly a comedy-drama based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh. Chhalaang is collaboratively produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Nushrat will be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in the movie. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram)

