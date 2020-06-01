Nushrat Bharucha Or Neeti Mohan: Who Styled The Floor-length Royal Blue Gown Better?

Nushrat Bharucha has often won the hearts of fans with her films and fashion choices. The actor has well utilized her online presence and has attracted many followers to her quirky Instagram profile. When it comes to fashion, Neeti Mohan too has wooed fans with her style sense. The young singer has been in the limelight for her soulful music and eclectic style. Listed below are pictures of Nushrat Bharucha and Neeti Mohan donning signature floor-length royal blue gowns.

READ:Bhumi Pednekar Vs Nushrat Bharucha: Who Donned V-neck Gown Better?

Nushrat Bharucha or Neeti Mohan: Whose aced the floor-length royal blue gown in style?

READ:Nushrat Bharucha Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Styled Sequinned Outfit Better?

READ:Nushrat Bharucha Will Lead 'Chhori', The Hindi Remake Of Hit-Marathi Horror 'Lapachhapi'

Nushrat Bharucha's style has been chic and elegant. Here too, the actor is seen donning a smart blue ruffled gown. The quirky floor-length gown gives a dhoti effect towards the bottom.

Nushrat has added statement earpieces and rings to her look. Her winged-blue eyeliner is another stellar addition to the look. Her overall nude makeup and gelled hair adds to the overall smart look. The classy and powerful one-shouldered gown surely speaks volumes about her style.

On the other hand, Neeti Mohan's stunning yet simple blue gown won many hearts too. Neeti Mohan's dark blue ensemble had a beautiful trail to it. The strapless piece had a quirky and strappy neckline. Mohan had her hair to one side with beautiful waves to them. She also wore bold makeup and stud earrings to complete her look. Neeti Mohan's chic and elegant look was quite different from her rather eclectic style.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha has been seen in films like Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and many more. Nushrat will next be seen in the film Chhalaang along with Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Bhushan Kumar. The trailer of the film is already making much news and viewers cant wait to see Nushrat on the big screen once again.

Whereas, Neeti Mohan, who is popular for her songs like First Class, Bad Boy, Fakira, Socha Hai, Jiya Re, and many more has also aced songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, and English languages. Mohan, along with winning multiple awards, has often released new albums to charm the masses. Fans can't wait to hear more from the singer who is lately busy with her online-based concerts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.