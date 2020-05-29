Bhumi Pednekar Vs Nushrat Bharucha: Who Donned V-neck Gown Better?

Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha are two new-gen stars who are grabbing audience attention for their compelling performances and successfully stealing hearts with the style files. Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha have always managed to draw attraction from the fashion police on social media. In the recent past, the Bollywood stars were spotted in similar outfits, check out who wore it better.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's best dialogues in the movie 'Saand Ki Aankh'; Read here

Bhumi Pednekar's red carpet gown

Earlier this year, Bhumi Pednekar shared an Instagram post from her magazine photoshoot. Here, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan star was spotted donning a blush pink ensemble with a deep plunging neckline. The Saand Ki Aankh actor's red carpet dress had structured shoulders and a thigh-high slit. Bhumi Pednekar looked glamourous in her wet hair look and nude makeup. She captioned her post as: "Am blushing ☺️ #hello #monday #love #blushpink."

Also Read | From Bhumi Pednekar to Mouni Roy; these B'town actors love to binge on ice-cream

Nushrat Bharucha's gown wardrobe

In an older post on Instagram, Nushrat Bharucha was seen posing in a black ensemble gown. The red carpet outfit had a v neckline design. The award night's gown had a backless designer cut with the black floral design. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha kept it quite simple with tiny hanging earrings and nude makeup look. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor captioned her Instagram posts as "Last night at GQ Awards!" Check out Nushrat Bharucha's outfit.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor passes away: Tiger Shroff, Bhumi Pednekar & Madhuri Dixit pay tributes

Bhumi Pednekar made her huge Bollywood debut in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha made her lead role debut with Ekta Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhoka, released in the year 2010. Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha, both these divas started their Bollywood career with small budget movies and now they are churning out blockbuster hits.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar has multiple films at different stages of production. Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Ashok G's Durgavati. Besides the upcomer, Bhumi Pednekar also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. The movie has an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The Karan Johar directorial is currently in pre-production.

Whereas, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal. She is also gearing up for her upcoming release with Rajkummar Rao Chhalaang. Chhalaang is based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh. While Rajkummar will be seen playing the role of a PT teacher named Montu in a semi-government school in Haryana, Nushrat will be seen playing his love interest in the film.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar & Kangana Ranaut sport similar green 'Banarasi' sarees flawlessly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.