Nushrat Bharucha Stuns Fans In These Sizzling Photoshoots

Nushrat Bharucha, who has done a few films in Bollywood, already enjoys a massive fan following. With her several on-screen appearances and glamorous style statements, Nushrat Bharucha has left the fashion enthusiasts amazed. The Dream Girl actor has featured on the covers of many popular magazines. Here are some of Nushrat's famous photoshoots for magazine covers.

Nushrat Bharucha's shoots for magazine covers

Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat Bharucha has reunited with her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star- Rajkummar Rao for her next titled Chhalaang. The movie is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Gar, Chhalaang is slated to release in June 2020. The film is reportedly a black-comedy with some elements of romance. Check out the poster here:

