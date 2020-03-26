The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Nushrat Bharucha Stuns Fans In These Sizzling Photoshoots

Bollywood News

Nushrat Bharucha is gearing up for 'Chhalaang' opposite Rajkummar Rao. A look at her famous shoots for stormed the internet in no time.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, who has done a few films in Bollywood, already enjoys a massive fan following. With her several on-screen appearances and glamorous style statements, Nushrat Bharucha has left the fashion enthusiasts amazed. The Dream Girl actor has featured on the covers of many popular magazines. Here are some of Nushrat's famous photoshoots for magazine covers. 

Nushrat Bharucha's shoots for magazine covers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Also Read | When Nushrat Bharucha revealed she din't want to do ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' with Luv Ranjan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Also Read | IN PICS | Preity Zinta's Diwali Was About Bonding With Nushrat Bharucha, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff And Longing For An Important Person

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha & Kartik Aaryan's fun pics during 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' you can't miss

Nushrat Bharucha's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat Bharucha has reunited with her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star- Rajkummar Rao for her next titled Chhalaang. The movie is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Gar, Chhalaang is slated to release in June 2020. The film is reportedly a black-comedy with some elements of romance. Check out the poster here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha 'feels great' to reunite with Rajkummar Rao for 'Chhalaang' after decade

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
UN YET TO DISCUSS OVER ON COVID-19
Coronavirus
BOXER AMIR KHAN OFFERS DONATION
Coronavirus
COVID-19:PUDUCHERRY CONG MLA BOOKED
Trump slams media outlet for publishing coronavirus isolation news, calls it 'corrupt'
TRUMP SLAMS MEDIA AMID COVID-19
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS PATIENT TAKEN INTO CUST
Omar Abdullah
OMAR DEMANDS 4G RESTORATION