Nushrat Bharucha's Throwback Post From Her Maldives Vacation Shows How To 'seas The Day'

Bollywood News

Recently, Nushrat Bharucha shared a throwback post from her Maldives trip on her social media handle, which gives away the perfect vacation goals. Read on.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
nushrat bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha, who shot to fame post the success of Sonu Ki Tweetu Ki Sweety, has delivered several successful films throughout her career. The actor recently took a break from work and travelled to the Maldives for a vacation. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha shared a throwback video from her Maldives trip on her social media handle. Here are the details:

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha's Photos In Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Major Vacation Goals

Nushrat Bharucha shares a throwback video

Of late, social media platforms have been a preferred option for celebrities to share a sneak-peak from their lives with fans. From sharing BTS pictures to initiating fun interactive sessions on their social media platforms, many Bollywood celebrities provide a wide range of content on social media for fans to enjoy. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback video and pictures from her Maldives trip. In the video shared, Nushrat can be seen posing on a Jet-ski, flaunting her 'beach look' in a two-piece. The actor accessorized her look with a pitch-black pair of sunglasses. Take a look at the video:

Nushrat Bharucha's next:

Nushrat Bharucha is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has several interesting releases lined up for the coming year. Nushrat will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Verma in the upcoming, Hurdang. gearing up for her next, Chhalaang along with Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang also stars Ajay Devgn in a  prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Take a look:

Published:
