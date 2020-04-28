Throwback To When Nushrat Bharucha Got Annoyed With A Fan Trying To Click Selfie With Her

Nushrat Bharucha debuted in Bollywood with the 2006 film, Jai Santoshi Maa. However, she jumped to popularity with her role in the Luv Ranjan-directorial Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Nushrat Bharucha is always known to portray strong-headed characters and her fans have loved her avatar. Here's a throwback to the time when Nushrat Bharucha got frustrated when a fan tried to take a selfie with her:

Throwback to when Nushrat Bharucha got annoyed with a fan

Recently, a video of Nushrat Bharucha interacting with her fans surfaced on the internet. In the video, we can see a bunch of fans who have come to meet her outside her gym. Nushrat Bharucha looked chic dressed in yellow pants and a multi-coloured top.

However, one particular fan was consistently trying to take a selfie with Nushrat Bharucha. But when he was taking too long to start his camera, Nushrat Bharucha snatched his phone from him and tried to take a picture instead. This video will defiantly make you laugh for a long time. Nushrat Bharucha was annoyed after a while but still decided to take a picture with her fans.

Check out Nushrat Bharucha’s video here:

Nushrat Bharucha has been riding high on the success of her recent films. Her 2018 Luv Ranjan-directed hit film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety helped her and her co-star Kartik Aaryan to climb up the ladder of success. Since then, Nushrat Bharucha has become a popular face.

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film was an enormous hit at the box office. Additionally, Nushrat Bharucha was also seen in a special dance number, Peeyu Datt Ke in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan.

The actor will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao opposite Nushrat Bharucha. The movie was initially set to release on January 31st but was pushed forward to June 12, 2020.

