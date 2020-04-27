Nushrat Bharucha’s Movies That Went Unnoticed By The Audience

Nushrat Bharucha is a very well-known actor in Bollywood today. She made her debut in the industry with Ahmed Siddiqui’s Jai Santoshi Maa (2006) but rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Kaa Punchnama (2011). Having done movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl, Nushrat has made a unique place in the hearts of the audience. However, Nushrat Bharucha has been a part of many movies that went unnoticed. Read ahead to know more-

Nushrat Bharucha’s movies that went unnoticed

Jai Santoshi Maa (2006)

Jai Santoshi Maa is an Ahmed Siddiqui’s directorial. The movie marks as Nushrat Bharucha’s debut movie, and the lead cast includes herself, Raqesh Bapat, and Lalit Tiwari. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between Mahima and Anuraag, and how the two try to win over Anuraag’s family with love and devotion towards Devi Maa Santoshi. The movie did not do well at the box-office and in fact, went unnoticed by the audience.

Kal Kissne Dekha (2009)

Kal Kissne Dekha is a Vivek Sharma directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Nushrat Bharucha, Jackky Bhagnani, and David Bueno. The plot of the film revolves around Chandigarh-based Nihaal Singh, who is born with the ability to foretell the future. As he shifts to Mumbai to study, he meets with and falls in love with snobbish and rude Nisha Kapoor, who subsequently becomes a little humble after he rescues her and others by assisting ACP Pradhan to diffuse a bomb in a busy shopping mall. The movie did not do well at the box-office and in fact, went unnoticed by the audience.

Akaash Vani (2013)

Akaash Vani is a Luv Ranjan’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sunny Singh Nijjar. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a couple and the hardships they face in society. The movie did not do well at the box-office and in fact, went unnoticed by the audience.

Meeruthiya Gangsters (2015)

Meeruthiya Gangsters is a Zeishan Quadri’s directorial. The lead cast of the movie includes Nushrat Bharucha, Jaideep Ahlawat, Aakash Dahiya, and Jatin Sarna. The plot of the film revolves around unemployed college students, who become Gangsters to fulfil their financial needs and events followed by their decision to be Gangster in the backdrop of Meerut city of India. The movie did not do well at the box-office and in fact, went unnoticed by the audience.

Vaaliba Raja (2016)

Vaaliba Raja is a Sai Gokul Ramanath directorial, that marks as Nushrat Bharucha’s debut in the Tamil movie industry. The lead cast of the movie includes Nushrat Barucha, Santhanam Sethu, and Vishakha Singh. The plot of this romantic comedy is laced with family sentiments. Santhanam is playing the role of a psychiatrist in the film. The movie did not do well at the box-office and in fact, went unnoticed by the audience.

