Nushrat Bharucha Is Not Averse To Taking Risks When It Comes To Movie Choices

With her three back-to-back blockbuster hits, Nushrat Bharucha has cemented her place in Bollywood. Nushrat Bharucha is currently on a career-high after her film DreamGirl opposite Ayshmann Khurrana did exceptional business at the Box-Office worldwide and entered the enviable Rs. 200 crore club.

To everyone's surprise, Nushrat Bharucha's Bollywood journey hasn't been anything less of a roller-coaster ride. Still, Nushrat Bharucha did not step back and kept polishing her craft.

Nushrat Bharucha is not afraid to experiment with roles; here's the proof

It is a lesser-known fact that Nushrat Bharuch made her acting debut in 2006 with a film titled Jai Santoshi Maa. The film went unnoticed. Then in 2009, she again came back on the silver screen with Kal Kissne Dekha. Even though Kal Kissne Dekha tanked at the box-office, the way Nushrat Bharucha acted in the film impressed director Luv Ranjan.

She then featured in Pyaar Ka Punchnama opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was a super hit and since then, there was no looking back for Bharucha.

Nushrat Bharucha's movies are all very different from one another. From playing a victim of honour killing in Love Sex Aur Dhokha to essaying a negative character in Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety, the Bollywood diva has done it all. The actor's ability to experiment and take a risk with her choice of roles is simply commendable. Nushrat Bharucha has played some diverse roles in movies which not only shows her versatility as an actor but also speaks volumes about her confidence.

How many actors in today's time are able to leave a mark in the memory of the audience just by featuring in a few scenes in a commercial film? Very few right! Nushrat Bharucha is one such actor who managed to do with her short role Darr @ The Mall.

Taking about Nushrat Bharucha's movies, there is no way we do not mention Akaash Vani. Irrespective of the film proving to be a disaster at the box-office, her stellar performance in the film was highly lauded by the critics.

Her upcoming movies are something to look out for. Nushrat Bharucha's movies in the pipeline for 2020 are quite interesting. From Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal to Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao, it seems like 2020 is going to be Nushrat's year. It is not the first time Nushrat and Rajkummar will be sharing the screen space, prior to Chhalaang, the actor have worked in Balaji's Love Sex Aur Dhokha together.

Promo Image Credit:Nushrat Bharucha Instagram

