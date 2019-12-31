Bollywood Celeb Vacation Pics To Brighten Up Your Day From Neha Sharma To Nushrat Bharucha

Bollywood actors often post pictures of their vacations on their social media. Some of the Bollywood celebrities vacation at the most exquisite locations. Recently many celebrities have left the country to vacation in exotic places all around the globe. Check out some of the best vacation pictures of the celebrities.

Kiara Advani- Italy

Kabir Singh actor Kaira Advani vacationed near Lake Como in Italy. The actor vacationed with her family and posted pictures of the vacation of her social media account. Kiara wore a beautiful white coloured gown with a pink floral print and left her hair open as she enjoyed some down with her closed ones.

Rajkummar Rao- Switzerland

Made in China actor Rajkummar Rao visited the beautiful snow-clad region of Switzerland this Christmas. He shared a video on his social media account and added that Switzerland is truly heavenly. Rajkummar Rao went to the scenic location with his girlfriend Patralekha.

Ananya Panday- Dubai

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday visited Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. The actor was seen having a gala time at the beach as she posted a few pictures of her visit on her social media account. She wore a black coloured blouse and a skirt with a thigh-slit on her social media account.

Ayushmann Khurrana- Bahamas

Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana did not only give his fans vacation goals but also gave them couple goals. He vacationed with his wife Tahira Kashyap in the Bahamas and celebrated his Christmas in the sunny land. He posed shirtless beside his wife as the netizens claimed that the two were the perfect couple.

Neha Sharma- California

Crook actor Neha Sharma visited Palm Springs in California for a vacation with her siblings. The actor wore some of the most glamorous outfits during her vacation and gave her fans major fashion goals. She was a vision to behold as she gave her fans a glimpse of her vacation. She also mentioned that the weather in California was windy.

Nushrat Bharucha- Maldives

Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha posed for some of the most aesthetic pictures while on her vacation in the Maldives. She gave the netizens some vacation goals as she posted some of the best pictures on her social media account. Netizens claimed that the actor was a vision to behold in the pictures posted by her.

