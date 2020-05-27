Nushrat Bharucha-Luv Ranjan Or Kareena-Rohit Shetty: Who's Better Actor-director Duo?

Bollywood actors Nushrat Bharucha and Kareena Kapoor Khan have delivered several hits with directors Luv Ranjan and Rohit Shetty, respectively. Nushrat Bharucha has collaborated with Luv Ranjan for four projects, whereas, Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined hands with Rohit Shetty for three flicks. Read on to know which actor-director duo gave better performance and managed to win the hearts of the audience.

Nushrat Bharucha-Luv Ranjan or Kareena Kapoor-Rohit Shetty

Nushrat Bharucha's projects with Luv Ranjan

Though Nushrat Bharucha dipped her toes in Bollywood with a 2006 release, her first commercial hit was a Luv Ranjan directorial. 2011's sleeping hit, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, did a decent business at the BO as it is reported that the film bagged an estimated amount of ₹16 crores. Though Nushrat's second project with Luv Ranjan failed to impress the footfalls at the BO, the sequel of Pyaar Ka Punchnama managed to create the same magic. Reportedly, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 collected around ₹60 crores at the BO, according to the reports.

The duo marked another remarkable venture of their career as their 2018's release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety received immense love from the audience. According to various reports of trade analysts, the film grabbed a spot in the highest-grossing films of the year 2018. If reports are something to go by, then the sequel of the film is on cards.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's project with Rohit Shetty

Kareena Kapoor became an important part of Rohit Shetty's comedy franchise Golmaal as she played the lead in the two parts. After the successes of Golmaal in 2006, Rohit Shetty collaborated with the lead cast along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The sequel released in 2008 received a huge amount at the BO. Following the success of previous projects, the third installment released in 2010 was also a commercial hit. Interestingly, the third installment of the Golmaal series also became one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2010.

After collaborating in two comedy films, Kareena became a part of Rohit Shetty's action franchise as well. She was paired opposite Ajay Devgn for the sequel of Rohit Shetty's action-drama Singham. Singham Returns was declared super hit by a report of BO India as the collection of the film was estimated around ₹140 crores. It released on August 15, 2014.

