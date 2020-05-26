Bhumi Pednekar To Nushrat Bharucha; B-Town Divas Sporting 'shirts' At Home Amid Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood actors have been quite active on social media and have taken to keep their fans motivated with regular updates. Be workout routines, healthy food preparation or photoshoots, celebs have been doing it all. Actors are also seen giving major fashion inspiration on how to look chic while staying at home. Here's a look at how 'shirts' are turning out to be Bollywood actors favourite quarantine piece of clothing.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is seen carrying this casual yet chic look at home. The actor wore a white buttoned-down shirt and dropped one a side to make it off-shoulder. The actor ditched makeup and kept her hair open to complete the look. Bhumi Pednekar posted some monochrome pictures in this look where she is seen striking a pose with a wide smile and holding a cup of tea.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha looked gorgeous as she posed in a striped shirt for a home photoshoot. The actor wore a white linen striped shirt with shorts. She kept it minimal with makeup as she sported mascara-lashed eyes and lip colour for her look. Nushrat Bharucha posted a series of pictures in the look where she was seen striking different poses standing by the window.

Also Read| From 'PKP' to 'SKTKS', Nushrat Bharucha seems to be the Box Office's 'Dream Girl'

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan played with checks for her quarantine fits. The actor wore a red and black checkered shirt. Kareena's look was completed with kohl-eyes and nude lip colour. For her hairdo, she made it into a pulled back sleek bun.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif sported a casual look to binge watch some series at home. The actor wore a buttoned-down shirt and paired it with a white tank top and tied a knot to add some definition to the look. She paired it with a classic pair of blue denim. Katrina Kaif ditched makeup for this look and completed it with open hair look.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's comparison with Cinderella by a fan is adorable; check out

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is often spotted dishing out fashion goals on social media. The actor was seen wearing a white shirt for her Instagram picture. Her shirt was complemented with a beautiful V-neck. Priyanka Chopra amped up her look with nude makeup and middle-parted open hair look.

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar to Kriti Sanon: B-town actors who resemble like their sisters; See here

Also Read| Bhumi Pednekar's lovely fan-made art is a delightful treat for her fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.