Nushrat Bharucha's Pics With Sidharth Reflect 'Peeyu Datt' Stars' Strong Bond

Nushrat Bharucha and Sidharth Malhotra were last spotted together in Marjaavaan's dance number Peeyu Datt Ke. Crooned by the rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Ritu Pathak, the song is choreographed by Mudassar Khan and showcases Nushrat Bharucha’s sizzling chemistry with Sidharth. Fans in huge numbers have poured in their love on the two and highly praised their on-screen chemistry. That being said, check out some pictures that give a glimpse of Nushrat Bharucha and Sidharth Malhotra's strong bond.

Nushrat Bharucha pics with Sidharth Malhotra

Nushrat Bharucha recently shared some stills from her dance song with Sidharth Malhotra. The song Peeyu Datt Ke is from the action drama flick Marjaavaan. Here, the two look stunning, increasing the temperature with their sizzling chemistry. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's photos from Instagram.

Bollywood superstar Sidharth Malhotra recently turned 34 and a string of fellow celebrities wished him a full year of love and happiness. Nushrat Bharucha was one of them, She took it to her Instagram to share some pictures of Sid with her. In the images, Malhotra is seen with cake on his face. She simply wrote "Happy birthday @sidmalhotra 🥳🥳" in her caption. Check out pictures from Sidharth Malhotra's 34th birthday.

Here, Sidharth Malhotra shared as still from Peeyu Datt Ke. In the picture, Nushrat stunned in a black outfit. On the other hand, Sid paired a black leather jacket and sported bandana.

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha has a couple of movies at different stages of production. She will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta is reported to be a social comedy where Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao essay the role of primary school teachers. The makers of the upcoming recently released the first look poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

What's next for Sidharth Malhotra?

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria. He will be next seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara Advani. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing a double role in the film. There have been several reports saying that the makers of Shehshaah might be releasing the film on the OTT platform, Netflix instead of the theatres due to the coronavirus crisis.

