Nushrat Bharucha Or Amruta Khanvilkar, Who Wore The Shimmery Red Gown Better?

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She is gaining success with each of her new release. The Dream Girl actor has an exceptional fashion sense as well. She is an avid social media user who keeps updating her fans with her stunning photos.

Another actor who is also known for her fashion game is Amruta Khanvilkar. Amruta has done work in both Hindi and the Marathi film industry. Aside from her acting talent, she is also known for her dancing skills. Amruta Khanvilkar is best known for role in the movie Satyameva Jayate. She has been treating her fans with some of the best fashion looks through her IG posts.

Both the actors, Amruta and Nushrat were spotted donning beautiful pieces of red shimmery ensemble just perfectly in their own style. The actors managed to get a thumbs-up from their fans for their look. Have a look at their pictures below-

Amruta Khanvilkar or Nushrat Bharucha, who wore the Sequin Saree better?

The glamorous Amruta Khanvilkar in the dazzling red shimmery ensemble

Amruta Khanvilkar always flaunts her beautiful dresses in her photos. But this picture looks stunning in which Amruta is showing off her stylish red shimmery thigh slit gown. The gown has heavy worked V-style deep neck gown. Amruta Khanvilkar donned the attractive shimmery work with golden exotic and gorgeous earrings and a ring. She completed the look with mid-parted pony-tail and nude makeup. Have a look at Amruta’s look here-

Nushrat Bharucha’s red shimmery gown look-

Nushrat Bharucha was sporting a Sarah Alabdullah designer gown. The dress donned by the pretty and chic Nushrat Bharucha is a full sleeve shimmery heavy gown with a thigh slit patterned. She paired the red shimmery gown which she wore for the Star Screen Awards with high heels in peach colour and a stylish sleek hair high pony-tail with full glamour. Nushrat Bharucha looks stunningly rocking the perfect deep V-neck style gown with long simple diamond earrings. She was also wearing a nude make up which is just perfectly matching her outfit. Take a look at her picture here-

