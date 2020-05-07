Nushrat Bharucha Loves Beaches And Her Insta Posts Are Proof

It seems Dream Girl actor Nushrat Bharucha is a beach-lover as she has several pics on Instagram along the beachside. It seems the actor loves to spend time with nature and especially around beaches, where she can sit all day long and chill. Below we have compiled some of her amazing photos along sea-side-

Nushrat Bharucha’s dazzling beachside pictures are unmissable-

Nushrat Bharucha looks stunning in this orange swimsuit in the Maldives. She complimented her beach look with slippers and sunglasses.

Seas-ing the day at @thesunsiyamirufushi ❤️🌊 .

@kairesortwear @nidhijeswani

#thesunsiyamirufushi #irufushi #sunsiyamresorts #sunsiyamirufushi

Nushrat Bharucha in this stunning olive green and white beach gown along with quirky sunglasses and open hairstyle. Have a look at this beach look of Nushrat Bharucha.

The Dream Girl actor stuns in this cherry red swimwear and also paired with a denim jacket and skirt. Her love for beaches is just so evident in her pictures. Look at her in this stunning look at the beach.

The actor looks beautiful in this pink skirt and crop top along the beachside. Nushrat's love for beaches can be seen in her caption. Have a look at the beautiful Nushrat in this cute pink look.

This place has my heart! ❤️

Nushrat Bharucha chilling at the beachside with her friend and having a great time.

@shrushtid my partner in crime! While @sanjnas rides the waves! Love u two to bits! 😘 😘#allgirlstrip #beachlove #surfing #snorkeling #mychi 🙏🏻

Nushrat Bharucha chilling at the beachside in Srilanka. She is sitting beside the beach, sipping fresh juice and enjoying the moment. Have a look at her video and caption which says it all.

A day well spent 🍹🌊☀️

#sun #sand #surf

@gallefacehotel #srilanka

