Alaya F To Nushrat Bharucha, Celebs Brushed Up Their Long-lost Hobbies Amid Lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has affected millions of people across the world. With the COVID-19 lockdown being implemented in India, people are confined to stay at home and try out new things. Bollywood celebrities are also making sure to update their fans regarding what they have been up to these days. Be it brushing up a long-lost hobby or creating something new, Bollywood celebs have been trying it all. Here's a look at a few celebrities who went back to practicing their long-lost hobbies.

Alaya F

Apart from entertaining fans with quirky videos, Alaya F has been practicing her long-lost hobby that's painting. From the time she has entered the industry, the actor has been quite vocal about her love for painting. Her Instagram feed is full of her artworks. Recently, she posted a beautiful artwork that she made, and her fans widely appreciated her for her skills.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha has picked up the pen again and has gone back to brushing her writing skills. The actor loves writing poems and amid quarantine, she is getting enough time to bind her thoughts with poems. She recently posted some lines she wrote on the occasion of World Poetry Day.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has been quite active on her social media amid quarantine. The actor has started reading more as she posted pictures of different books. She also posted a picture of a Harry Potter book and called it her best friend these days. The actor also updated her friends with a picture where she was seen learning new things.

Kriti Sanon

Nupur Sanon had shared a video of Kriti Sanon, showing the latter's hobby of writing poetry. As seen in the video, Kriti Sanon says that this self- quarantine time has given her the opportunity to pen down the poetry. She says that after a long time, she has written something in Hindi. The poem describes what we are doing to the environment and how our lives and routine are affecting Mother Nature.

Kartik Aaryan

From editing videos to playing the guitar, Kartik Aaryan has been trying it all. Not to forget, he is also hosting a show amid quarantine. The actor was never seen in this avatar on his social media and this avatar of him is widely accepting by his fans.

