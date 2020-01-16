Nushrat Bharucha Was Rumoured To Be Dating These Popular Bollywood Personalities

With her three back-to-back blockbuster hits, Nushrat Bharucha has cemented her place in Bollywood. Nushrat Bharucha is currently on a career-high after her film DreamGirl opposite Ayshmann Khurrana did exceptional business at the box-office worldwide and entered the enviable Rs 200 crore club. To everyone's surprise, Nushrat Bharucha's Bollywood journey hasn't been anything less of a roller-coaster ride. Still, Nushrat Bharucha did not step back and kept polishing her craft. However, it is her personal life which has managed to create headlines in the past.

Nushrat Bharucha's rumoured link-ups

Even though the actor has not been rumoured to date people anyone from Bollywood, there are certain names that have popped up nonetheless. The stunning actor has been rumoured to have dated these two men, but Nushrat Bharucha has never publically accepted her relationship with either of them. Take a look-

Kartik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan have done four films together, namely Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013), Pyaar Ka Punchanama (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). The actors share a sizzling onscreen chemistry and from the sets of the first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama rumours of the on-screen couple dating in real life started doing the rounds. The couple were spotted on various occasions together before the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, both of them have never accepted their relationship and rubbished the link-up rumours. Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan always maintained the cliched tag of "We are just good friend" in front of the media.

Luv Ranjan

Another man with whom Nushrat Bharucha was linked-up was none other than her director of four movies, Luv Ranjan. Heroine and director link-up rumours are nothing new in Bollywood. This trend has been going on since quite some time now. According to reports, the Chhalaang actor was in a serious romantic relationship with filmmaker Luv Ranjan. It was rumoured that sparks flew between them during the Pyaar ka Punchnama 2 shoot. But both Luv Ranjan and Nushrat have always quashed their link-up rumours, thus avoiding any sort of personal connection.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha's movies in the pipeline for 2020 are quite interesting. From Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's Hurdang opposite Sunny Kaushal to Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao, it seems like 2020 is going to be Nushrat's year.

Promo Image Credit: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram

