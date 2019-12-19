Nushrat Bharucha Slays In Jet Skiing Video From Her Maldives Vacation

Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram this morning and posted a fun video of herself on a water scooter from her recent vacation to the Maldives. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor can be seen wearing a black and pink bikini and posing on a blue jet ski.

Nushrat's bikini-clad pictures from her vacation to the sunny islands of Maldives have been doing the rounds on the internet lately. She had earlier posted many photographs of herself enjoying a hearty breakfast in the pool and also flaunting her well-toned body in many different bikinis with the blue ocean as the backdrop.

Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's updates from the Maldives:

What's next for Nushrat Bharucha?

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in the Raaj Shaandilyaa comedy film Dream Girl opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and in the item song Peeyu Datt Ke in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. Currently, the actor has been busy filming for her upcoming film Chhalaang directed by Hansal Mehta.

Nushrat will be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in this social comedy and it will mark their first film together after the Dibakar Banerjee movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha which was the debut film for both the actors. The film, previously titled Turram Khan, will release in theaters on January 31, 2020. Nushrat will also be seen in Hurdang, a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s where the actor will be seen playing a fearless girl who doesn't mince words. The film also features Vijay Varma and Sunny Kaushal.

Take a look at a still from Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang :

