Nushrat Bharucha's Pics Will Guide You How To Pose For A Perfect Instagram Snap; See Pics

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen working opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy and drama film, Dream Girl. Currently, the Akaash Vani actor is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Apart from the silver-screen popularity, Nushrat Barucha is also an active Instagram user with 2.1 million followers.

The star surely knows how to pose for a perfect Instagram picture. Having said so, check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram pictures that will help ace your posing game.

Side pose

Here, Nushrat Bharucha flaunted her thigh muscles with her slit thigh outfit. The actor wore the green high slit gown for an award function. She looked stunning in the dramatic makeup, completing the look.

The SRK pose

In these Instagram pictures, Nushrat Bharucha nails the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose of opening the arms wide. In the first picture, she is seen posing in a yellow flower garden. On the other hand, Nushrat also drove her fans crazy with an amazing post from Marine Drive, Mumbai. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram.

Beach Ensembles

Nushrat Bharucha has a perfect bikini body. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is also a water baby and loves posing by the beachside. Take a look at Nushrat's beach poses.

Magazine cover shoot poses

Nushrat not only inspires fans with her quirky pictures but also gives a glimpse of her professional shoots. The Dream Girl actor has featured on the covers of many popular magazines. Here are some of Nushrat's famous photoshoots for magazine covers.

