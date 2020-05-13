Nushrat Bharucha's Films That Have Unexpected Twists At The End And Are A Must-watch

Bollywood diva Nushrat Bharucha is currently basking in the success of her last release DreamGirl. Even though the stunning actor has done some selective films over the years, but the box-office collection of her movies is simply spectacular. She has given three back-to-back blockbuster hits in the form of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha And Other B-town Actors Who Will Share Screen Space With Rajkummar Rao

Nushrat Bharucha has essayed some very distinct roles in her acting career- from playing an unhappy married woman in Akaash Vaani to a grey character in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, some of Nushrat Bharucha films stunned with their unpredictable twists in the end. So let's take a look at those Nushrat Bharucha movies, which had an amusing climax.

Nushrat Bharucha's films that have unexpected twists at the end

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

In Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Nushrat B played the role of a controlling girlfriend. She is not just very manipulative but takes advantage of his boyfriend, and blackmails him emotionally. Kartik Aaryan who was paired opposite Bharucha in Pyaar Ka Punchnama was simply following her instructions throughout the story. But in the end, Luv Ranjan gave Pyaar Ka Punchnama an unexpected twist, when Kartik irrespective of loving Nushrat dearly in the film, call it quits with her. Audiences simply loved the climax of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which made into a franchise. In fact, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was a bigger hit than the original film.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Was Rumoured To Be Dating These Popular Bollywood Personalities

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety proved to be a milestone in Nushrat Bharucha's Bollywood career. Until the interval, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety no one would have ever imagined that NB's character will shift gears. But what the surprised the audiences most was its end. When Titu aka Sunny Singh ditches his would-be-wife for his friend, even though he trusts and loves her truly. Nushrat played an antagonist in the film, who is a golddigger.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Loves These Salman Khan Starrers; Expressed Wish To Be Part Of Them

Love Sex Aur Dhokha

It is a lesser-known fact that Nushrat Bharucha was a part of Ekta Kapoor's controversial movie Love Sex Aur Dhokha. Nushrat Bharucha played the role of a rich young girl who elopes with her boyfriend. After she marries her boyfriend, her family kills them due to their caste difference. With the way, Nushrat's story was progressing in LSD no-one would have thought it will be such a bitter end.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha': Learn Interesting Trivia

Nushrat Bharucha's next is opposite Rajkummar Rao, titled Chhalaang is a black comedy-drama. Helmed by celebrated filmmaker Hansal Mehta is all set to hit the theatres in June 2020. However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemics, makers of Chhalaang might also push its release for a better opening at the box-office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.