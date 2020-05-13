Alia-Varun Or Nushrat-Kartik: Which On-screen Couple Has Set Box Office On Fire?

Over the years, the Bollywood industry gave the audiences a number of on-screen jodis which not only gathered a lot of love but also managed to set the box-office on fire. On-screen pairs like Anil Kapoor-Sridevi, Raveena Tandon-Govinda, among many others, succeeded in delivering hits while leaving fans amazed by their on-screen chemistry. In recent years, on-screen jodis such as Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan and Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan, among others, have managed to recreate the same frenzy in the film industry.

Better on-screen couple: Alia-Varun or Nushrat-Kartik?

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan marked their debut in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year that managed to entertain the audience. The film managed to bag Rs.109 crores at the box office. Later, the duo was featured was Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Reportedly, the rom-com collected around ₹173 crores.

The director Shashank Khaitan again paired the two in film Badrinath Ki Dulhania which was released in 2017. According to the box-office reports, Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to earn above ₹206 crores. Though the SOTY stars gave three successful projects, their fourth venture was a debacle. Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank, released in 2019, failed to impress the audience. However, over the years, their on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated by fans.

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan were first seen together in director Luv Ranjan's 2011 flick Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film not only entertained the audience but also helped the lead actors to gain popularity among youths. The director again paired Nushrat and Kartik opposite each other in the sequel of the film, which was released in 2015. According to the box-office reports, Pyaar Ka Punchanama and the sequel managed to bag above ₹16 crores and ₹60 crores respectively.

Apart from these buddy-romance flicks, the duo worked on-screen for another flick Akaash Vani, which released in 2013. Though the critics appreciated the performance, the romance-drama failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. Later, in 2018, their fourth venture Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety not only became the talk of the town but also managed to grab a spot in the list of the highest-grossing films of the year.

