Nushrat Bharucha And Other B-town Actors Who Will Share Screen Space With Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood's Sweety aka Nushrat Bharucha is currently counted amongst the most bankable female actors in the Hindi Film Industry. Nushrat's last three films were back-to-back blockbuster hits. Be it DreamGirl opposite Ayushamann Khurrana, or Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with Kartik Aaryan, with every film Nushrat Bharucha is proving her acting mettle on celluloid.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha': Learn Interesting Trivia

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's next release in Chhalaang with Rajkummar Rao. Nushrat Bharucha along with her several contemporaries will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in these upcoming movies. Take a look at the list.

Bollywood divas who will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in upcoming movies

Nushrat Bharucha (Chhalaang)

The stunning actor will be next seen in Chhalaang opposite actor par excellence, Rajkummar Rao. The film got pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. Nushrat Bharucha will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar in Hansal Mehta's directorial venture Chhalaang. But do you know that this is not the first time Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao will be featuring together in a film. Prior to Chhalaang, Rao and Nushrat Bharucha were seen together in Ekta Kapoor's controversial film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Read: Nushrat Bharucha Loves These Salman Khan Starrers; Expressed Wish To Be Part Of Them

Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Lo)

After the magnanimous success of Ayshmann Khuranna's 2018 Badhaai Ho, the makers of the film are coming with its second instalment titled Badhaai Do. However, this time, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar R will be essaying the lead role in this family entertainer. Also, Badhaai Do will be helmed by director Harshavardhan Kulkarni, who has earlier directed the film Hunterr. As per reports, the story of Badhaai Do will be based on uncommon relationships.

Read: Bhumi Pednekar's 5 Top-rated Films According To IMDb, Take A Look

Janhvi Kapoor (Roohi Afzana)

Janhvi Kapoor will star opposite Raj and Varun Grover in Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afzana. It is a comedy-horror drama, based on a ghost story, who apparently abducts newly wedded brides from their honeymoons. It will be interesting to see Raj and Janhvi's chemistry in the upcoming flick. Once again, due to the lockdown, the cinematic release date of the movie has been postponed from April 2020.

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who's Little White Dress Would You Prefer For A Day Out?

Priyanka Chopra (The White Tiger)

Raj and global star Priyanka Chopra will also feature in a film titled The White Tiger by Ramin Bahrani. What's interesting about this movie is that it is based on Aravind Adiga's popular novel The White Tiger. This Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar starrer will release on OTT platform Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.