Nushrat Bharucha’s Romantic Songs Will Bring Back The Valentine’s Vibe

The lovely Nushrat Bharucha has established herself as one of the most talented gen-next actors of the Bollywood film industry. Nushrat Bharucha's experimenting with her roles as well as her films has proved that she is definitely here to stay. Nushrat Bharucha gained popularity with the Dibakar Banerjee directorial erotic anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010.

Nushrat Bharucha's act in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movie franchise further catapulted her into the main league. Nushrat Bharucha also has some popular soundtracks to her kitty from her commercially successful films. Here are some of the lovely romantic numbers of Nushrat Bharucha which every music lover must check out.

List of Nushrat Bharucha's romantic songs

Baarishein

Baarishein was crooned by the very talented Atif Aslam. The highlight of the Baarishein was the infectious chemistry between Nushrat Bharucha and Atif Aslam who were also featured in the track. Baarishein song was composed by Arko. The soothing romantic number can be a delight for every die-hard romantic.

Ik Mulaqaat ( Dream Girl)

Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana's chemistry coupled with the soulful voice of the latter made this track simply unmissable. Another version of the song was crooned by Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchal. The lyrics were penned by Shabbir Ahmed while the song was composed by Meet Bros.

Pad Gaye Tere Pyaar Mein (Akaash Vani)

Nushrat's chemistry with Kartik Aaryan has always been well-received by the masses and that also made this beautiful number from Akaash Vani even more of visual delight. The song was crooned by ace singers KK and Sunidhi Chauhan. The lyrics were penned by Luv Ranjan while the song was composed by Hitesh Sonik.

Heeriye (Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2)

This romantic track once again featured the sizzling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat. The song was crooned by Mohit Chauhan. It was composed by Hitesh Sonik and Luv Ranjan.

