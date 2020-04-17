When Nushrat Bharucha Opened Up About Passion For Work

The stunning actor of Bollywood, Nushrat Bharucha, made her quiet debut in the mythological Jai Santoshi Maa around a decade ago. She gained popularity with Dibakar Banerjee’s erotic anthology Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. Luv Ranjan’s hit comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama (PKP) was the movie role that put her in the spotlight. After PKP, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was also immensely popular.

Also read: Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha Was Rumoured To Be Dating Luv Ranjan

The actor has now established a firm footing in the industry and is known for her charm, talent, and sharp looks. Nushrat has appeared in several popular films now and she’s not only stepping up on the ladder of success but is also reportedly grounded and realistic about her ambitions. This makes her one of the most straightforward actors. In an older interview with an entertainment portal, she opened up about passion and positivity. Let's take a look at what she had to say then for this #flashbackfriday.

Also read: When Nushrat Bharucha Opened Up About Her Fight Against Depression

Nushrat on being passionate

Nushrat said that this is the best phase of her life. Earlier, She was used to playing one character in a year. She said that moving in and out of characters, becoming more versatile. The actor had also jokingly added that she is surviving on passion and not black coffee. Some time ago, she pulled off a 40-hour shift, she had said. All this because she’s passionate.

Nushrat on being positive

When Raaj Shaandilya came to her with Dream Girl, she was reportedly very surprised. From being a spoiled brat in PKP and Sweety in SKTKS, she was to be a dream girl. But the interviewer had corrected her saying that Ayushmann is the dream girl. But the actor still had clarified that she was quite happy that she didn't have to play a negative role in the movie.

Nushrat on being realistic

Nushrat had said that initially when she started, she was too ambitious and only wanted to play lead roles. But now, she said that she's not part of any race and that she'll never refuse to work with new directors. She added that she's reached a place where she has her own standing, which is correct and well-deserved. Despite her success, her head will never be in the clouds. The actor has always been realistic and grounded.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.