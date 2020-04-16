Throwback Thursday: When Nushrat Bharucha Was Rumoured To Be Dating Luv Ranjan

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut with the movie Jai Santoshi Maa. The actor rose to prominence after the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was widely appreciated for her performance. Nushrat Bharucha then developed a firm foot in Bollywood with movies like Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. As part of today’s Throwback Thursday, here’s a look at the time when rumour mills had that Nushrat Bharucha was dating Luv Ranjan.

It was during the time when Nushrat Bharucha was shooting with Luv Ranjan for the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The duo spent most of their time on sets and then was eventually rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. Though there was no official statement from the duo’s side, the industry was buzzing with the rumours.

Also Read| Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha and other Bollywood celebs act on PM's appeal, light Diyas

Later, Luv Ranjan quashed all the rumours stating that just because they had worked together for so long, it was likely for people to link them up. He also stated that first Nushrat was first linked to Kartik Aaryan and later he was the target just because he wasn’t married. He also mentioned that they are mature enough and wouldn’t hide their relationship if they are ever together. Luv Ranjan and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to collaborate again for the movie Chhalaang. Meanwhile, the duo has worked together in four films, namely, Pyar Ka Punchnama, Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha's scrumptious Sunday lunch amid quarantine will make one hungry, see pic

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha reveals Ayushmann Khurrana encouraged her to post poems online

On the professional front

Nushrat will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Verma in the upcoming, Hurdang. Her next, Chhalaang along with Rajkummar Rao, also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle. Take a look:

Also Read| Nushrat Bharucha's 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki 2.0' amidst lockdown is a must watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.