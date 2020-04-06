Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha And Other Bollywood Celebs Act On PM's Appeal, Light Diyas

Recently, honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to the citizens of India to light up diyas at 9 pm on April 5, in order to show their unity in the fight against Coronavirus. Several Bollywood celebrities and various citizens took part in this nationwide gesture. Bollywood celebrities took the time to even express their gratitude to those working on the front lines to cure and help those affected by the pandemic. Here are a few Bollywood celebrities who showed their support.

Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Shraddha Kapoor - Bollywood celebs lighting diyas

Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi took to his social media to post this adorable picture of the 9-minute appeal made by the Prime Minister. The monochrome picture Emraan Hashmi posted with the lighted diya gives out a perfect vibe. Emraan Hashmi also managed to capture his adorable son in the picture who was spotted staring in awe at the diya.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha on her Instagram feed posted two pictures of herself and her grandmother lighting up the diya. The two ladies were all smiles as they posed for the selfie. Fans in the comments section commented on how adorable the picture looked with them together in it.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor also posted a rather amazing picture of lighting up the diya on April 5. Shraddha Kapoor used a famous quote in order to convey what she is trying to say. Fans in the comments praised her for her caption as well as her picture.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone took to social media to post a picture of herself lighting up a diya in her balcony. Sunny Leone expressed her support to those who are fighting on the front lines against the virus. Fan appreciated Sunny Leone for her stand and praised her in the comments.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela posted a photo series and a video of herself lighting up the diya as she stood in unity with the nation. Urvashi Rautela came out in a wonderful outfit. Fans in the comments praised Urvashi Rautela for her charming look and also complimented her on her stand.

