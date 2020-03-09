Nushrat Bharucha's Best Songs From "Dream Girl" | WATCH

Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. She is fast achieving success because of the diverse characters that she is essaying on-screen. Her last outing, Dream Girl was a great success. In the film, Nushrat Bharucha co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl movie had a list of amazing songs that were highly appreciated by audiences. Have a look-

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Photos And Videos From 'Chhalaang' Promotions

'Dream Girl’ movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha had released in September 2019. The movie is a romantic-comedy-drama wherein Ayushmann Khurrana plays the "dream girl", conning men by pretending to be a woman on phone. Later in the movie, this 'dream girl' who is, in reality, a boy, falls in love with a girl and confusion erupts. Below is the list of some of the best songs of Dream Girl starring Nushrat Bharucha.

Also read | Dream Girl Star Nushrat Bharucha Sets Instagram On Fire With Her Latest Post

Best songs of Nushrat Bharucha from the movie Dream Girl

Ik Mulaqaat

The song 'Ik Mulaqaat' from the movie Dream Girl revolves around the courtship between a couple of the movie- Naushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana. In the song, the couple is seen taking romantic rides in the city and Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha’s charm takes over the song. The song is a perfect blend of romance, grand gestures and beautiful boat rides. The song was sung by the Altamash Faridi and Palak Muchhal and composed by the Meet Bros.

Gat Gat

The Punjabi number of the film ‘Gat Gat’ is an amazing song from the movie Dream Girl. It is a typical Bollywood Punjabi number with an authentic Bhangra tune with quite refreshing lyrics and tune. The song has a typical Punjabi arrangement with an effective dance performance by Nushrat Bharucha which will surely take away your hearts. The song was sung by Meet Bros, Ft. Jass Zaildar, and Khushboo Grewal.

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Red Carpet Looks Redefine Grace And Elegance

Radhe Radhe

‘Radhe Radhe’ is another one of the best songs from Dream Girl which featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha. The song is a stage setup, in which both the stars are dressed as Radha and Krishna. The song was sung by Meet Bros. In the video, both the actors are showing off their dancing skills effortlessly. The duo are drawing inspiration from the mythological pair- Lord Krishna and Radha in the song. The song is shot against a beautiful setting of colourful festivities.

Also read | Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' Get New Release Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.