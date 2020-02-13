Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' Get New Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang's makers released the first look poster recently through their social media handles. The film, which is reportedly a black-comedy with some elements of romance, was slated to release on March 13, 2020. However, makers have announced the change in release date through actor Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram and Twitter handle. Chhalaang, which also stars several child actors essaying the role of wishful athletes, will now hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

Chhalaang is a comedy film based in a remote small town in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports from IMDb. The film will revolve around the struggle of trying to make it big in sports. In the last poster, Rajkummar Rao was seen sleeping in a coach’s attire. Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha was seen frowning upon Rajkummar. The poster looked fun, and it will be interesting to see if the film will deliver a similar essence.

The first look of the Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Chhalaang

Here is the new release date of the Raj Kummar Rao film

Along with the new release dates, the filmmakers also released a new poster. In the poster, the film's lead Rajkummar Rao alongside female lead Nushrat Bharucha is seen in a worrisome pose next to several kids. The kids are seen reading and Rajkummar is seen in a coach’s avatar. Furthermore, comedian and actor Saurabh Shukla is also in the still.

Chhalaang is collaboratively produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Ajay Devgn had announced the name of the movie on his social media. The post shared by Ajay featured Rajkummar and Nushrat in simple avatars sitting on a brick wall. On the professional front, Rajkummar will also feature in Chupke Chupke remake where he will be reprising the role of Dharmendra from the 1975 original.

