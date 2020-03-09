The Debate
Nushrat Bharucha's Stunning Photos And Videos From 'Chhalaang' Promotions

Bollywood News

Nushrat Bharucha, one of the most popular contemporary actors, will soon be seen in 'Chhalaang'. Here are some of the best promotional photos and videos.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nushrat Bharucha

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Nushrat Bharucha has wowed the audience with her performances in recent films. Bharucha stepped into the Bollywood film industry with the flick titled Jai Santoshi Maa. Some of Bharucha's popular movies are Kal Kissne Dekha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Dream Girl. 

Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao are all geared up for the release of their upcoming Chhalaang. Bharucha seems to be excited about the release of the movie. Bharucha has been sharing some of the promotional photos and videos for her upcoming release that excited the audience even more: Check out:

Nushrat Bharucha's promotional photos and videos for the movie Chhalaang

Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha sharing their 'Chhalaang' tip for the students preparing for the exams. She shared the video on her Instagram for the promotions of her upcoming flick Chhalaang. In the video, Bharucha and Rao can be seen sharing their thoughts on stress and exam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 

Nushrat Bharucha shared a picture of her promotions for Chhalaang in Delhi. Bharucha and Rao spend the day with the students at a festival. She and Rao can be seen interacting with the crowd and visiting an art gallery. Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 

Bharucha shared a promotional photo of sharing the initial release date of the movie. She shared a poster of the movie that features Rao and some students highly engrossed in studying. She also gives best wishes to the students for their exams.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

 

This is yet another promotional photo for the movie Chhalaang, Nusharat Bharucha shared with the audience. The actor revealed the changed title and also shared the release date of the movie, January 31 which seems to have postponed again. Hansal Mehta's directorial Chhalaang was initially titled, Turram Khan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nushrat (@nushratbharucha) on

First Published:
