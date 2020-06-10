Bhumi Pednekar Or Nushrat Bharucha: Who Graced The Orange Outfit Like A Diva?

Be it a reception party or an award function, donning a beautiful and elegant one-piece is never out of style. Some time ago, actors Bhumi Pednekar and Nushrat Bharucha donned an orange one-piece. Let's take a look at how the actors pulled it off.

Nushrat Bharucha

During one of the promotional events of Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha turned heads in a chic orange thigh-length outfit. Keeping her tresses open, Nushrat Bharucha went for the minimal makeup look. Adding some colour to the outfit, Nushrat Bharucha can be seen sporting an embroidered scarf wrapped around her neck. Teamed with a pair of chocolate brown stilettos, Nushrat Bharucha had also accessorised her look with cat-framed glasses. Take a look at the picture shared:

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar seemingly keeps her best fashion foot each time she steps out of the house and her Instagram handle is proof. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures, which features the actor posing in a leather-orange zipped shacked. Adding a contrasting colour to the outfit, Bhumi also sported a black belt. Keeping her hair behind, Bhumi Pednekar teamed her look with a pair of nude-coloured heels. The actor also donned a pair of black sunglasses. Take a look at the picture shared:

Bhumi and Nushrat- on the professional front

Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role, Durgavati is an upcoming Indian horror thriller entertainer, which is directed by G. Ashok. The film is a remake of the director's 2018 Telugu blockbuster flick, Bhaagamathie. As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the character of an IAS officer, which was also played by Anushka Shetty in the original version. Announced in November 2019, the makers have also roped in actor Mahie Gill to play a vital part in the film. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Twinkle Khanna's cousin, Karan Kapadia.

Meanwhile, Nushrat Bharucha is currently having a packed schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020. In 2019, the actor dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle.

