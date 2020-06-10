Nushrat Bharucha & Karishma Tanna Show How To Rock Bell-bottomed Denim; See Pics

Nushrat Bharucha and Karishma Tanna are both well-known names in the showbiz. Both the actors have successfully been able to create a huge fanbase for themselves and are also internet sensations today. Along with their versatile acting skills, Nushrat Bharucha and Karishma Tanna have also made a name in the fashion industry by making noteworthy style statements. Here is who out of the two actors wore the bell-bottomed denim better. Read ahead to know.

Who wore the bell-bottomed denim better?

Nushrat Bharucha is seen posing in a white half-sleeve crop top. She has worn a high-waist ripped bell-bottomed denim pants under the crop top. Nushrat has worn black colour heels and is seen carrying a black colour sling bag. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Nushrat Bharucha has applied a natural makeup.

Karishma Tanna is seen posing in a white top, with full-sleeves rolled up to the elbow. She has worn high-waist bell-bottomed denim with a thigh-high slit on the sides of her pant. Karishma has worn black and white colour sports shoes under her outfit and is seen wearing black colour sunglasses. She has worn golden colour bling and has left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition and a messy look. Karishma Tanna has applied nude and natural makeup.

On the work front

Nushrat Bharucha was last seen on the big-screen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl (2019), alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Nushrat Bharucha is currently having a packed schedule, as she has a string of releases lined-up in the coming year. Nushrat Bharucha is currently gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang, which also stars Ajay Devgn in a prominent role. The film is expected to release in 2020. In 2019, the actor dropped in the poster of Chhalaang on her official Instagram handle.

Karishma Tanna has been actively seen on the television in many reality television shows. Last the actor was seen in the web-series, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. Karishma Tanna will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rai, alongside Vivek Oberoi. The movie was going to be released on May 8, 2020, but got postponed due to the global pandemic. No official news of the release date has been announced yet.

