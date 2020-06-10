Disha Salian's Death: Nushrat Bharucha, Bharti Singh And Others Mourns The Loss

Celebrity manager Disha Salian passed away on Monday night. She allegedly committed suicide as she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Malad in Mumbai. Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha and other celebrities expressed their grief on Disha’s death. Read to know more.

Celebrities mourn Disha Salian’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput posted a story on Instagram grieving Disha Salian’s demise. He wrote, “It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.” [sic]. Nushrat Bharucha shared a picture of Disha on her story. In the second one, she wrote, “Shaken. Just sunk hearing this really.. Don’t know how to believe you are gone..My thoughts and prayers with your family, whose grief I cannot even begin to fathom.. May you rest in peace Disha. Lots of love” [sic].

Fukrey star Varun Sharma shared a picture with Disha Salian. He captioned it, “Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile every day, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too SoonðŸ’”” [sic]. Several actors expressed their condolences in the comment section. Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “ðŸ’” RIP”, while Huma Qureshi and Richa Chadha respectively noted “Unreal .. RIP”, “ðŸ’”tragic. Unreal.” Mouni Roy penned, “Still in shock. May her soul rest in peace ðŸ™♥ï¸” [sic]. Aayush Sharma, Parteik Babbar and Manjot Singh also paid their tribute.

Bharti Singh posted a picture of Disha Salian with her dog. She wrote, “speechless” with several crying emoji along with Rip. Rashami Desai expressed her grief as she shared a picture of Disha on her Instagram story. She captioned it, “I still can’t believe that it was your b-day few days back. Still can’t believe zoom call party Can’t believe that you posted one of your favourite posture and wrote ‘YOU ARE YOUR OWN CHOICE…’ Putting a #makewisechoices ðŸ’” And what made you choose this? left all your loved ones specially your parents Your friends and the work place you always loved I’ve always known you as strong and stabile” [sic]. She also mentioned, “where ever you you will always be in my prayers Disha” [sic]. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! actor Saumya Tandon tweeted showing her sadness.

So many young lives are gone Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta and now Disha Salion. To everyone who is suffering. It’s tough very tough. Please hang in there. This too shall pass. I pray for you all. ðŸ˜” — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 9, 2020

According to a news portal, a close friend of Disha Salian informed Mumbai Police about the demise of the late celebrity manager. Police reached the location and sent the body to post-mortem. As per the police interrogation of the close friend, Disha was suffering from depressing for the past few days. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide has not been determined yet and further investigation is ongoing by the police.

