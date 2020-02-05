Nushrat Bharucha Has Aced All Her Red Carpet Outfits, Check Out THESE Pictures

Nushrat Bharucha recently appeared wearing a racy outfit at Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020. Apart from her amazing box office success, she has gained a lot of attention for her ravishing outfits at numerous events. Take a look at some of her best outfits at the awards shows.

Nushrat Bharucha at Amazon Filmfare Awards

Nushrat Bharucha recently attended the Amazon Filmfare Awards wearing a high slit dress. She is definitely one of the most fashionable Bollywood actors currently acing each of her Instagram posts with such high fashion outfits.

Nushrat Bharucha at Lux Golden Rose Awards

Nushrat Bharucha wore a stunning and sultry deep blue satin gown at Lux Golden Rose Awards in 2016.

Nushrat Bharucha at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards

Nushrat Bharucha wore a fitted gold shimmery gown for Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.

She received the stylish woman of the year award at an award show in November 2019 wherein she was wearing a short and flirty metallic dress with extreme cutouts.

Nushrat Bharucha at IIFA

Her cobalt blue one-shoulder gown at the IIFA last year was also one of her most appreciated dresses of all time.

Nushrat Bharucha made her acting debut with the film titled Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. Later, she rose to fame with her remarkable roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, amongst others. Her latest film released in 2019 titled Dream Girl saw a dream run at the box office. She is now all geared up for her next movie release titled Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao.

