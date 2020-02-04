Nushrat Bharucha And Urvashi Rautela Twin In Thigh-high Slit Gowns, See Pics

After her super-hit film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl, Nushrat Bharucha is now gearing up for her next, Chhalaang opposite Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Nushrat is also very active on social media and is lauded for her experimental looks. Her recent high-slit gown has stormed the internet.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela also makes heads turn with her bold looks. Treating fans with back-to-back stunning posts, Urvashi Rautela is an all-time active member of social media. On February 3, she took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures in a similar high-slit gown as the one donned by Nushrat Bharucha. Take a look at the duo's pictures.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela shares a scary 'Happy Sunday' post; Honey Singh exclaims 'Main Darr Gaya!'

Nushrat Bharucha and Urvashi Rautela twin in similar outfits

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha is known for her sartorial choices. Recently, for the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, she sported a stunning thigh-high slit gown. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, 'Bringing sexy back ! #AmazonFilmfareAwards'. Check out the Dream Girl actor's post.

Also Read | Bollywood Celeb Vacation Pics To Brighten Up Your Day From Neha Sharma To Nushrat Bharucha

Urvashi Rautela

After Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for her next which is the remake of Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. She has wrapped up shooting for Thiruttu Payale 2 on December 31. Interestingly, Urvashi also wore a similar outfit as Nushrat's for the same awards night. Check out her post.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela 'copy-pastes' PM Modi's Tweet For Shabana Azmi, Twitter Confused

Also Read | 'Chhalaang' star Nushrat Bharucha's chic hairstyles is the new trend now, see pics

(Image courtesy: Nushrat and Urvashi Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.