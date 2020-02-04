Nushrat Bharucha Sports Thigh-high Slit Dress, Praised For 'breaking Barriers' In Fashion

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha rose to fame with her stint opposite Love Aaj Kal star Kartik Aaryan and their pair was quite loved and appreciated. The actress who last wowed viewers with Dream Girl alongside Ayushmann Khurrana raised temperatures in a thigh-high slit gown at a recent Award show.

Nushrat lauded

Taking the Internet by storm, she was lauded for her sartorial choice and for pulling it off with such ease. Appreciating the post, several social media users hailed the 34-year-old actress for her bold attire. One of the users wrote, “Wow...that's really a bold and stunning look.” While another user tagged her as the ‘trendsetter of the century'.

Dressed in a real green silk slip dress by Yousef Akbar, Nushrat Bharucha looks scintillating. Showing off her legs with a long slit, her look is a definite hit on the Internet. With a sleek straight hairdo, she accessorized her outfit with several bracelets and an ear cuff.

(Credit: Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram)

The actress made her debut with the film titled Jai Santoshi Maa in 2006. She rose to fame with her remarkable roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, amongst others. Her 2019 film Dream Girl saw a dream run at the box office. And now, she is gearing up for her next- Chhalaang, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Apart from that, she has signed Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s directorial venture titled Hurdang. It is a romantic film set in the background of the student agitation 1990 Allahabad. The love story also features Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in lead roles.

