Nushrat Bharucha's Songs That Have Hit 100 Million+ Likes On YouTube, See List

Nushrat Bharucha’s movies have been doing great with the audience. She last shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl that managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides being lauded for her onscreen performances, Nushrat Bharucha's songs from her movies also receive pouring love from fans. Surprisingly, most of her songs have crossed 100 Million views online. Check out the list.

Nushrat Bharucha’s songs that have hit the milestone

Nushrat Bharucha's song Chhote Chhote Peg from the movie-Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has crossed 172M views across YouTube. The peppy number features Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh along with her. The song reportedly also became a go-to number at the parties.

Made under the banner of Gulshan Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha's song Ishq Tera featuring Guru Randhawa & her in lead roles is a beautiful and soothing number. The song is composed and penned by Guru Randhawa. The melodious number traces some cute moments between the two, depicting a romantic tale.

The song titled Dil Chori from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has hit the bullseye with more than 360M views. It is a spectacular lively number which is considered to be one of the most famous Nushrat Bharucha's songs which set many feet tapping. It is widely played in the parties and wedding occasions.

One of the next famous Nushrat Bharucha's songs is Ik Mulaqaat from her movie- Dream Girl. The song has hit 212 Million views making it one of the widely heard songs on the online video sharing platform. The song is voiced by Meet Bros Ft. Altamash F & Palak M.

Tera Yaar Hu Main from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is unarguably Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan's most emotional song. As per reports, Nushrat rose to fame after her performance in the movie. This famous number is sung by Arijit Singh that shows a person's true feelings on his best friend's big day.

