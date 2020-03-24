When Nushrat Bharucha Revealed She Din't Want To Do ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' With Luv Ranjan

Nushrat Bharucha, who's first commercial success in Bollywood was Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, was once rejected by her. The actor who is currently on an unstoppable streak has many films in her kitty. Read on to know what Nushrat Bharucha had said about her collaboration with Luv Ranjan for Pyaar Ka Punchnama in an old interview.

When Nushrat Bharucha revealed she dint want to do Pyaar Ka Punchnama

While promoting Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety back in 2018 with Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha in an interview with a news portal was questioned about her journey as a beginner in Bollywood. The Dream Girl actor said that she hailed from a business family and had no idea about how things worked in the entertainment industry. She then disclosed that she faced many rejections in her career.

Nushrat Bharucha, in the same interaction, shared that at one point in her career, she met Luv Ranjan and he wanted to cast her in his film. At that time, Bharucha said that she didn't know why he wanted to cast her and also that she did not like his film- Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She further said that, despite her dislike for the film, he had cast her and things worked out well for them. Furthermore, Nushrat also expressed that Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh were the first friends she made in the industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat Bharucha has reunited with her Love Sex Aur Dhokha co-star- Rajkummar Rao for her next titled Chhalaang. The movie is written by Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora and Zeishan Quadri. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Gar, Chhalaang is slated to hit the screens in June. Check out the poster here:

