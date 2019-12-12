Nushrat Bharucha Enjoys 'floating Breakfast', Fan Quips 'you Copied My Idea'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha, who was last seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl, seems to be in a break mode for a while. She always keeps her followers and fans engaged and updated with what she is up to. Recently, she posted a picture on her Instagram feed and her fans can't stop gushing about her beauty. Amidst all the praises from fans in the comments section, one of the users claimed that she copied his idea. First, check out the photos that see her having a floating breakfast in the Maldives. The 34-year-old actor captioned the slideshow and wrote, "Floating Breakfast 💛

And this View!!! @thesunsiyamirufushi got me feeling completely pampered. 🥰

#CanIDoThisEveryday #maldives #lovetotravel".

Take a look below:

READ | Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha Movies: From Pyaar Ka Punchnama To Akaash Vani

READ | Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha's Turram Khan Gets A New Name

While many of her fans poured love on her, the user claimed that she copied his idea of having a floating breakfast. He wrote that he also usually has floating breakfast during monsoons when his home floods with water. Check out his comment below:

READ | Nushrat Bharucha Awes Fans With Her Gorgeous Look At An Awards Show

While another user commented, "Floating breakfast.. Freakfast😜😂". A lot of fans remembered her appearance in the Pyaar Ka Puchnama 2. Meanwhile, a lot others complimented her.

READ | Malaika Arora And Nushrat Bharucha's Golden Game; Who Donned It Better?

What's next in the kitty?

The Akaash Vani actor will soon screen-space with Rajkummar Rao in the Luv Ranjan directorial titled Chhalaang. The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020. The film was initially titled Turram Khan but was changed later. Apart from the rom-com, it is reported that she will also be paired with Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal in Nikhil Bhat directorial Hurdang.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha's Style Evolution: Stunning Looks Of The Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.