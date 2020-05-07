What To Expect From Nushrat Bharucha's Upcoming Movie 'Hurdang'

Nushrat Bharucha is going to next appear in the upcoming film Hurdang, which also stars Sunny Kaushal. Sunny, who is the brother of Vicky Kaushal, is new to Bollywood and is on a roll. The actor made his Bollywood debut with megastar Akshay Kumar in the movie Gold and is starring in another film in the lead role. He will be next seen opposite Nushrat Bharucha in the upcoming movie Hurdang.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha's Sun-kissed Pictures Will Surely Brighten Up Your Day; See Posts

'Hurdang' movie

According to reports, The film will be about a social cause. The story is set in Allahabad. The restless love story is inspired by true incidents set in 1990s Allahabad, also known as Prayagraj. The film will be helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt and will also star Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma in a lead role.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha Loves Beaches And Her Insta Posts Are Proof

Speaking about the cast of the film, Shailesh R Singh revealed to an entertainment portal that the movie is a young and restless love story from the 90s. People in the 1990s were innocent and vulnerable, as they didn’t have the advantage of technology the way youngsters have now, he had said. Speaking about the cast and the plot, he said that Sunny, Nushrat, and Vijay fit in quite naturally. Sunny and Nushrat play students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds but a duo destined to be together.

ANNOUNCEMENT... Sunny Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha and Vijay Varma in #Hurdang... A love story set in #Prayagraj... Filming begins 1 July 2019... Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt... Produced by Shaailesh R Singh [#MentalHaiKya and #JabariyaJodi]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Release date

Indian film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle in July 2019. He also shared that the movie is a love story set in Prayagraj. Taran also added that Hurdang is set to be released on July 1, but there could be some changes due to the current situation of the industry.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha Shares Some Essential Things She Carries Around In Her Bag

The romantic drama is being produced by Shailesh R Singh. He has earlier worked on films like Tanu Weds Manu and Aligarh, among others. He also recently produced movies like Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Judgementall Hai Kya and Jabariya Jodi, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha's Top-rated Movies That You Should Add To Your Watch List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.