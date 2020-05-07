Nushrat Bharucha Shares Some Essential Things She Carries Around In Her Bag

Nushrat Bharucha is a popular Indian actor who has been in many commercially successful Bollywood movies. Nushrat Bharucha became a popular face with her rom-com film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In the film, she was seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Other movies that see her in a strong light include a few Tamil-language films. A few years back, Nushrat Bharucha interacted with a leading entertainment portal and revealed what she carries in her bag on a daily basis. Listed below are a few things Nushrat Bharucha likes to carry in her bag.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha To Priyanka Chopra | B'wood Celebs Who Faced Backlash For Their Outfits

'What's in My Bag' with Nushrat Bharucha

The 34-year-old actor started off saying that she likes to carry a huge heavy chunky bag to make sure she has all her things in one place. Next, she revealed that her wallet is the most important thing in her bag as she can not step out without it. Explaining further, she said that apart from her cards and cash, she also has small chits and letters, she received from her loved ones. When asked as to who would be the three people she would like to carry in her bag, Nushrat replied that she would take her mother, driver and a hairstylist.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha's Quarantine Recap: From Indoor Photoshoots To Family Time

Moving further, the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor took out a book and a pen from her bag. The actor carries a book, which she has received as a gift, and write down anything that she likes or want to remember later. Next, when asked about a vintage bag she loves, Nushrat said that her grandmother had stitched a few small pouches with cotton and cloth. And, they are good enough to carry change and coins. Later, she took out her perfume bottle from the bag and revealed that she has perfume bottles of different sizes so she can carry it anywhere. While laughing, Nushrat said that she uses perfume 10-20 times a day.

READ | Aparshakti Khurana's Latest Song 'Teri Yaari' Receives Thumbs Up From Nushrat Bharucha

Next, she picked a lip balm while saying that she does not know any better invention in the beauty products than it. The Akash Vani actor had a rose-tinted lip balm. Nushrat binges on mints and mentos while travelling to avoid the feeling of sickness. Later, she took out her 'luck coin' she received on the first day when she started shooting for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Next, when asked about whose bag she would want to swap hers with, Nushrat said that she will never swap her bag with anyone as it is very private for her. In the end, she showed a few packets of white coffee and said these packets are a must for her before going out.

READ | Nushrat Bharucha Stuns Fans In These Sizzling Photoshoots

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.