Honey Singh Is All Praises For Nushrratt Bharuccha In A BTS Video From 'Saiyaan Ji' Sets

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently basking in the success of her film Chhalaang and is all set to release her new song Saiyaan Ji, which is a collaboration with Honey Singh. Creating a frenzy amongst her fans right before the release of her song, Nushrratt gave a glimpse of her preps of her music video, sharing some BTS. Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Saiyaan Ji video song's BTS.

Nushrratt shares BTS of her upcoming song with Honey Singh

In the video shared by Nushrratt, Honey Singh was all praises of the actor. He said despite having a heavy schedule of promoting her film Chhalaang, she made it to the sets of their music video. He said that they were all set to rehearse for the song without even eating, which is true professionalism. Adding to praises of her hard work, he mentioned how this is all about being an artist and all about love.

Captioning the video Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "While #SaiyaanJi is knocking at the door, we’re here with this sneak-peak showing all the fun and toil that went into the making of this blockbuster. Releasing on 27th January!" (sic).

At the end of the video, Honey Singh was heard saying that Saiyaan Ji is going to be a double the banger than their older songs Dil Chori and Care Ni Karda. Nushrratt Bharuccha is most popular for her movies Chhalaang, which marked her breakthrough performance. She aced everything right from the Haryanvi accent to the role of a small-town girl. Earlier, Nushrratt was seen portraying the role of a girl from a rich family. Watching her in a different avatar in Chhalaang was a treat for her fans.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Honey Singh's collaboration Saiyaan Ji video will be releasing on January 27, 2021 and is expected to be a hit one. On the work front, Nushrratt will be seen in the horror film Chorri, directed by Vishai Furai. She will also be a part of Hurdang directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, along with actors Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma. Nushrratt will also be a part of Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari. The film is yet to be announced publicly.

