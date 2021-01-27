Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Saiyaan Ji' Is A Visual Treat, But That's About It; Review Inside

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Nushrratt Bharuccha's Saiyaan Ji song, featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh found its way to the internet just a few hours ago. The music video that can be found below was one of the most awaited music video presentations since its announcement. Nushrratt Bharuccha's Saiyaan Ji song video is about the camaraderie that is shared between the two leads in the video. Saiyaan Ji YouTube video can be found below and as well as on T-Series's YouTube handle.

Saiyaan Ji YouTube video:

Thoughts on the music video:

The music video of the latest addition to the list of Nushrratt Bharuccha's songs sees the director trying to go with an aesthetic that is similar to the most recently-produced epic dramas/fantasies by the Indian film industry. However, while most of the visuals work in the favour, one can perhaps say that adherence to a particular style of design language would have worked in the favour of the music video.

The initial few moments of the video sees Nushrratt Bharuccha's character walking in with a handful of background dancers into a palatial dome, the interiors of which bear a near-uncanny resemblance to those of the production set pieces that one will get to see in Disney's live-action version of Aladdin. In the middle of the mentioned structure, one sees a Yo Yo Honey Singh dressed up in contemporary clothing, hence completely non-conforming to the observed dress code. The further moments of the musical presentation see the two serenading each other in various outdoor locations, through which it would appear as if the director is trying to compensate for the lack of depth in the lyrics of the song.

Hence, perhaps one can say that Saiyaan Ji could have benefitted from the outfits that came from a more setting-appropriate wardrobe and a deeper meaning embedded in the wordings of the song.

After wrapping up the production on the same, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a video of Yo Yo Honey Singh praising the actor for her work in the music video. The presentation that can be found below also sees Yo Yo Honey Singh saying that Saiyaan Ji will be a bigger musical phenomenon than any of his previous pieces of work. It would appear as if the video was filmed in one of the locations used in the video. The post can also be found on Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram handle.

The post:

