Nushrratt Bharuccha Spends Fun Time With Friends, Says 'Only Friends Know What You Need!'

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her fun time with friends. On Jan 10, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures and videos, featuring her friends. Sharing the photos and short-clips on social media, Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "Only friends know what you need! #cheerup #moodlift #smilethroughitall". Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's friends

In the above embedded Instagram post, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared two pictures and one video, featuring her friends. In the first two images, the actor posted selfies with her friends, wherein Nushrratt Bharuccha's friends and the star are flashing their smiles. In the last embedded video, Nushrratt and her friends were spotted raising their eyebrows. One of them danced with a glass of wine in her hand. Towards the end, all of them can be seen doing crazy dancing. Nushrratt Bharuccha stunned in a white ensemble for her party look. Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos and videos.

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh's b'day: Do you know she is part of Kartik-Nushrratt's 'Akaash Vani'?

Fans' reactions

Nushrrat Bharuccha's fans and followers were quick to share their responses on Instagram. One of the actor's friends from the video commented, "Matlab daal hi diya yeh video" (you had to upload it). Another added, "see you soon". One of the actor's fans commented, "Incredible beauty with hotness", while another wrote, "Only beauty in the world". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha shares video of herself dancing, calls it 'risky business'

Nushrratt on the work front:

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the sports drama flick, Chhalaang. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by Ajay Devgan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar. For her next, Nushrratt has several films lined up for the upcoming year.

She will be next seen in Hurdang. This is a romantic flick starring Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, the film is a love story drama set in Allahabad in 1990. Hurdang is bankrolled by Shailesh R Singh under Karma Media and Entertainment.

Apart from this, Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in the horror flick Chhorri. This film also features Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The actor also boats the cast ensemble of Janhit Mein Jaari, starring Pavail Gulati.

Also Read | Priyanshu Painyuli backs out of Nushrratt Bharucha's 'Chhorii' due to date issues

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha shares serene candid pictures of herself; exclaims, 'In focus or blur'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.