Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Video Of Herself Dancing, Calls It 'risky Business'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is quite active on Instagram and frequently posts pictures from her exotic vacations, with her industry friends and pictures from different photoshoots. Her pictures are liked by a lot of her fans and followers who never fail to shower her with their love and affection. Read on to know about her latest Instagram video.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha Shares Serene Candid Pictures Of Herself; Exclaims, 'In Focus Or Blur'

Nushrratt Bharuccha's videos

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor recently took to the social media site and posted a video of herself dancing to Dua Lipa's Break My Heart. Nushrratt wore a casual grey coloured jacket and completed her look with a pair of white calf-length socks. She kept her hair tied in a high ponytail and danced around like no one's looking. The actor recorded the whole video herself by holding her phone in her hand and dancing in front of a mirror. Her caption read, "Risky Business - with a twist of my own ðŸ¤“ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸" You can see the video of her dancing here.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Maldives Vacay In Throwback Pics; Pens An Appreciation Note

The actor has around 2.9 million followers on Instagram and her latest post received more than 20k likes within a few minutes of posting it. Her fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for her. While one follower commented saying, "what a dance", another one wrote that Nushrratt looked hot. You can see some of the comments on Nushrratt's post here.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shares Pictures From His First Shoot Of The Year; See

Nushrratt's Instagram posts

The Chhalaang actor rang in the new years' with her close friends from the industry. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the new year bash she attended at ace designer Manish Malhotra's house with other celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Vaani Kapoor also present. Nushrratt shared a series of three photos with the first two pictures with the whole group and the last one with the host of the evening, Manish Malhotra. All the actors looked stunning in their outfits. While Kriti Sanon chose to wear a mustard-coloured dress, Jacqueline chose to dress up in black and Vaani raised the temperature in a blue-black dress with knee-high boots. Nushrratt Bharuccha dolled up in a checkered pink and brown co-ord set. Her caption read, "Bringing in 2021 with lots of smiles, love and laughter ðŸ™ƒ". You can see her Instagram post here.

Also Read | Maheep Kapoor Illustrates Her Beach Mood, Fans Call Her 'charming' And 'young'

Image Credits: Nushrratt Bharuccha Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.