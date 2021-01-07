Kartik Aaryan Shares Pictures From His First Shoot Of The Year; See

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who recently completed the filming of his upcoming movie Dhamaka shared a new post on his social media. The actor gave his fans a glimpse of his first shoot in the post. The actor enjoys a massive fan following and entertains his fans with his posts regularly. Fans couldn’t stop commenting on his post.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Shooting Of Upcoming Film 'Dhamaka' In Just 10 Days, Sets New Record

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post -

In the post, Kartik can be seen posing for his first shoot of 2021. He was seen on the stage with the lights and camera around him while he was all set to be clicked. He wore a blue shirt and denims and paired his look with white shoes. He captioned his post saying, ‘Lets Roll.’ Fans showered his post with several likes and comments in no time.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Embraces The New Normal As He Poses For A Unique Airport Look Selfie

Earlier, Kartik shared his airport look on Instagram. In his look, he was seen in a white shirt with a black jacket on top. He covered his face with a mask and a face shield. He captioned his post saying that this was the biker look which was equal to the airport look. He also mentioned that he was travelling after one year and this was the new normal at present.

More about Kartik Aaryan's career -

Kartik will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Dhamaka. The film is directed by Ram Madhvani. Dhamaka will be a story about the working of a news channel in the 21st century and Kartik will portray the role of a journalist who covers a terror attack in the city of Mumbai.

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, which was directed by Luv Ranjan and co-starred Nushrratt Bharuccha. Later, Kartik was seen in various films such as Akaash Vani, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable and others. He again collaborated with Luv and Nushrratt in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He was also seen in movies such as Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and others. He will soon be seen in other films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Luka Chuppi 2.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Shows His Version Of 'inner Peace' And There's A Woman In It; See Pic

Also read: Kartik Aaryan Shows Excitement As He Is All Set To Bid Goodbye To The Year 2020; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.