Nushrratt Bharuccha Recalls Maldives Vacay In Throwback Pics; Pens An Appreciation Note

On December 16, 2020, Nushrratt Bharuccha took to her Instagram handle and shared several throwback pictures from her Maldives vacay last year in December. In the first three pictures, she can be seen flaunting her toned body in bright pink coloured bikini and white coloured transparent shrug. While in one of her other pictures, she wore a beautiful pink and purple bordered monokini. In her last picture, she can be seen wearing a peach coloured swimsuit. She completed her looks in all the pictures by adding a pair of black sunglasses.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares throwback pics from her Maldivian vacay

Recalling the best time Nushrratt spent in the Maldives last year, Nushrat penned a long caption. She wrote, “This is an appreciation post for all that I had when I had it… all that I did when I did. One year later, today I remember it all so fondly… miss it all so dearly but feel so blessed and lucky to have had it. To have lived it the way I wanted it. So thank you Universe for giving me all that you have, the way that you have! ‘#Gratitude’”.

Nushrratt’s post received many positive and loving comments. A fan commented, “Hot and beautiful” with kissing emoticon and a red heart. Another fan wrote, “Looks like a stunning holiday” with praising hands emoticon. A user commented, “You are beautiful and cute” with a heart-eyed face emoticon and a pair of red hearts. Another one wrote, “Ufff wow @nushrrattbharucha” with Ok gesture and fire emoticons.

Nushrratt also shared another set of stunning pictures from her Maldives vacay. In first few pics, she stunned in a maroon coloured monokini and black shrug while in other pics she can be seen enjoying her dive in the Maldivian ocean.

She again penned a long note in her caption which read, “This time last year, I let my hair down… felt the rising sun warm me up… dived deep into the blue water… swam with fishes… almost stopped breathing when a sea turtle swam past me… Ate the best food, drank the best wine, danced all day all night… slept out on the porch under the bright full moon… woke up to the sound of the ocean… pure joy!”

Image Source: Nushrratt Bharuccha

