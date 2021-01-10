Fatima Sana Shaikh's B'day: Do You Know She Is Part Of Kartik-Nushrratt's 'Akaash Vani'?

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known for her work in movies like Dangal and Ludo, turned a year older on January 11. On her birthday, here's a look at trivia related to her professional life. Many of her fans are unaware that Fatima played a pivotal role in Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha's 2013 film, Akaash Vani, helmed by Luv Ranjan. After this, she was roped in for several movies and she rose to fame after her performance in Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh's debut was as a child artist in the movie Ishq, 1997. She also was a part of films like Chachi 420, Bade Dilwala, One 2 Ka 4. After Bittoo Boss, she was roped in for Akaash Vaani in 2013. In it, she plays the role of Sumbul. Akaash Vaani entails the story of two lovebirds who seem to be clueless about what they want in life. They meet up in college and love sparks between them.

After this film, Fatima appeared in a Telugu movie titled Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam and in 2016, she played the lead role of Geeta in Dangal, opposite Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim. In 2020, Fatima was seen in the Netflix movie, Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu. Ludo had a power-packed cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit, Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

Also Read | Farah Khan's Twitter Account Gets Restored, Filmmaker Tells Fans To Be 'vigilant'

Also Read |Kanika Dhillon Ties Knot With Himanshu Sharma, Screenwriter Shares Pictures

Fatima is also very active on social media. Recently, she shared glimpses from Narlai, Rajasthan, which garnered a lot of attention from fans. "Shoot se pehle sab ko zabardasti trek pe leke gaee #udaipur," she wrote in her caption, which roughly translates to "Before the shoot, I forcefully took everyone on a trek in Udaipur." Looks like the actor was shooting for her upcoming ventures. In another post, she posed near the tree of wisdom and Siddhant Chaturvedi was quick to comment on her photo.

Also Read |Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her 'Girls And Tan' Moments On Her Recent Trip To Goa

As she turned 29 on January 11, wishes poured in on social media. Many took to Twitter to pen sweet notes for her. More so, fans also shared stills from her movies and dropped endearing comments.

Also Read |Ayushmann Khurrana Gives A Peek Into His 2021's First Monday Workout; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.