Priyanshu Painyuli Backs Out Of Nushrratt Bharucha's 'Chhorii' Due To Date Issues

Bollywood actor Priyanshu Painyuli is currently riding high on the success of his latest web series Mirzapur 2. After a fulfilling 2020, the actor has a packed 2021 as well. His is currently juggling several projects simultaneously. He is already working on Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket and will soon preparing for his role in Pippa. He was also going to star in Nushrratt Bharuccha‘s Chhorii but due to unavailability of dates, Priyanshu Painyuli had to back out from the project. Read ahead to know more.

Priyanshu Painyuli backs out from Nushrratt Bharuccha‘s Chhorii

In a media statement which was recently released, it was informed that Priyanshu Painyuli had to back out from the Nushratt Bharucha starter Chhorii because of unavailability of dates. Despite having tried multiple times to adjust the date, things could not work out for the Rock On 2 actor. He was extremely excited to a part of the project. A source has also informed that as the dates of his wedding and Rashmi Rocket were clashing, he had to let go of the project.

Priyanshu has a packed schedule as he is working on two big releases. He is currently shooting for Rashmi Rocket alongside Taapsee Pannu. The movie is being directed by Akarsh Khurana. Taapsee has frequently shared the glimpses of her preparation for the film on Instagram. The plot will the story of an aspiring runner from Gujarat.

Soon, he will soon start preparing for his role in Pippa which also stars Ishaan Khattar and Mrunal Thakur. According to a report by News 18, the movie is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Ishaan Khatter is going to star as the lead actor in the film. Khatter will play the character of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. The movie is based on the novel authored by Mehta which is titled as The Burning Chaffess.

Priyanshu made his acting debut with Manuja Tyagi's movie Love At First Sight. He then starred in Rock On 2, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Upstarts and Netflix's film Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth. He essayed the widely loved character of Robin in Mirzapur 2. The actor also recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Vandana Joshi. He took to Instagram to share his wedding pictures as well.

Image courtesy- @priyanshupainyuli and @nushrrattbharuccha Instagram

