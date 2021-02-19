'Nyay: The Justice': Film To Be Made On Sushant's Mysterious Death; Check Cast Details

It’s been eight months since late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and the entire country is trying to cope up with the great loss. Right from the mysterious circumstances of the death to alleged loopholes in the investigation, thousands of his fans wait for justice to prevail. In order to give a tribute to the late actor and highlight some of the important incidents related to his death, producers Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma are set to produce the upcoming film Nyay: The Justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput's life to be compiled in a film

According to ANI, Sarla, wife of well-known criminal lawyer, Ashok Saraogi has teamed up with Rahul Sharma jointly for producing the film as a tribute to the late actor. The director of 'Nyay: The Justice', Dilip Gulati who has full faith in the judiciary said, "Justice will prevail. Satya Mev Jayate." The movie will feature Zuber K. Khan and Shreya Shukla in the lead roles. It will also star veteran actor Shakti Kapoor portraying the role of NCB Chief, Sudha Chandran as the CBI Chief, and Aman Verma as the ED Chief.

Theatre actor Kiran Kumar will play the role of the Advocate for the hero and Asrani will be seen as Sushant's father. Other than the names mentioned above, 'Devdas' fame star Milind Gunaji will play the role of Lawyer for the female lead whereas Anwar Fatehan will portray the role of Commissioner of Bihar Police while the role of the Commissioner Mumbai Police is being played by Anant Jog. 'Bigg Boss' Season 12 participant Somi Khan will also be roped in to play the role of a celebrity manager.

Sushant Singh Rajput who began his acting career in 2008 with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. .Not just numerous loopholes were pointed out in the initial investigation by Mumbai Police, many celebrities also alleged foul play and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death. SSR’s family then approached the Patna Police and registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty, alleging abetment to suicide, giving an overdose of medicines, embezzlement, and more.

(With inputs from ANI)

