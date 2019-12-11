Om Puri's Best Roles Across His Illustrious Career In The Film Industry

Veteran actor Om Puri has shown his versatility as a performer with his time in both mainstream and parallel cinema with notable success. The actor has also received numerous accolades during his time in the film industry. Here is reliving some of the actor’s best roles and memorable performances that stole the hearts of the Indian audience:

Hera Pheri (2000)

Hera Pheri is arguably one of the best films in Bollywood in the comedy genre. Om Puri, who was seen playing the role of Khadak Singh in the movie, lends money to Shyam (Suniel Shetty). The film sees Khadak Singh constantly assist Shyam in his endeavours despite the latter never returning the money he had borrowed. The movie starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu in pivotal roles. Om Puri played a minor character in Hera Pheri, however, he still managed to etch a place in the hearts of the audience.

Ghayal (1990)

Ghayal was a prime example of Om Puri’s versatile acting talent and proved that the actor was not limited by genres. The veteran was seen portraying the role of ACP D’Souza in Ghayal and had been nominated for the best supporting actor at the Filmfare Awards. The film also featured the likes of Sunny Deol, Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, Raj Babbar, and Moushumi Chatterjee in pivotal roles.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

This movie was a dark comedy that focussed on the prevailing corruption in bureaucracy, politics, and the media industry. Om Puri was seen portraying the role of Ahuja, who is driven by corruption and dishonesty. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro had an ensemble star cast and included the likes of Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, and Pankaj Kapoor, amongst others.

Arohan (1982)

The film follows the life of Hari, portrayed by Om Puri. The veteran actor is seen playing a poor farmer who falls victim to the cruelty of the landlord and faces severe poverty after being exploited. Arohan was highly appreciated by the fans and critics alike and also earned the actor his first National Award for the best actor. The film also featured stars like Amrish Puri and Sreela Majumdar.

Aakrosh (1980)

Aakrosh is a thriller film that is a depiction of human emotions and is considered one of the films to have shaped the Indian film industry. Om Puri was seen in a supporting role in this and also received his first Filmfare Award in the supporting category for his performance. The film had won the best film trophy at the National Awards. Aakrosh also featured the likes of Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, and Pankaj Tripathi, amongst others.

