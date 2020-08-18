Om Raut's Huge Net Worth Is More Than The BO Collection Of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'?

Om Raut is a director, who predominantly works in Bollywood. In his career spanning decades, Om Raut been a part of several blockbuster projects and had last collaborated with Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Take a look at Om Raut’s estimated net worth:

Also Read | Prabhas Turns 'Adipurush', Joins Hands With 'Tanhaji' Director Om Raut; See Poster

Om Raut's net worth

As per a report published in trendcelebsnow.com, Om Raut’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million- $5 million. Converted in rupees, Om Raut’s net worth becomes Rs 7,46,82,350- Rs 37,34,11,750 (Rs 7 crores- Rs 37.34 crores).

Reportedly, Om Raut resides in a plush Mumbai apartment. His last project, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had broken the box office records and had minted crores of rupees during its run in the theatres before the lockdown. Besides direction, Om Raut has also produced movies like Haunted - 3D and City of Gold - Mumbai 1982: Ek Ankahee Kahani. He has also dipped his toes into the acting world with Karamati Coat in the year 1993.

Also Read | 5 People From Disha's Party Visited Sushant Day Before He Died: Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

On the professional front:

Om directed Ajay Devgn in his 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Besides the movie's unique story plot, the cast's performances, too, heaped praises. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Uploads Post On Tyson's Acting Class, Fans Call His Pet 'cute'

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn under one roof after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and heart-gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the 200-crore club.

What's next?

As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, actor Hrithik Roshan might collaborate with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut for his untitled flick. However, the makers of the film have not made any official confirmation yet. It was recently revealed that Om is currently collaborating with actor Prabhas for Adipurush.

Also Read | 5 People From Disha's Party Visited Sushant Day Before He Died: Friend Ganesh Hiwarkar

(Image credits: Om Raut Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.